Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Cut by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

