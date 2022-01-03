CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

