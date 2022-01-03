Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 270,032 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.31.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $652,981 over the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

