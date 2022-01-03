China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 5,225.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.74. 50,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

