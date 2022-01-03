Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $139,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.