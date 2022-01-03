Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $167.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $169.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

