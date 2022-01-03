Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

