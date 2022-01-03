Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 123,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

