Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.