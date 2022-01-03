Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $333,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

