Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 14,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,252,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
