Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 14,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,252,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

