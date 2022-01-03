CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 222,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,623,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

