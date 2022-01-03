Ceera Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average is $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.