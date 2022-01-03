Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $309,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $178.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

