Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 38,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,623,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

