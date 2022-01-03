Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 38,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,623,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
