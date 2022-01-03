CashHand Hits Market Cap of $52,583.77 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CashHand has traded up 48% against the dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $52,583.77 and $187.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00032292 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,533 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

