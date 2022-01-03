Cash Tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,994.69 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $61,994.69 and $315.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

