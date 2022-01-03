Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

