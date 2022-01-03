CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.