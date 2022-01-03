CargoX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,529.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $61.39 million and approximately $311,529.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

