Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.