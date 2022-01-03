Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 825,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

