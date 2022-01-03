Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

