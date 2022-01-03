Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,661 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,825,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 468,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

