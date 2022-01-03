Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The firm has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

