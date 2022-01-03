Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

