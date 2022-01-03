Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 8.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.49. 175,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,220,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

