CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,694. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.