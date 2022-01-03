CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,694. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
CannaGrow Company Profile
