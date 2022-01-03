Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
