Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,936 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $96.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

