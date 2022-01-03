Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

