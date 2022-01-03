Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

