Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 286,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $30.30 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.