Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,195 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 459.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

