Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $491.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

