Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

