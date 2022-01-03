Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

