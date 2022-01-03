Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 12,441 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

BNDX opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

