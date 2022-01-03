Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $163.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

