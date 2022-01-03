Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $468,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granger Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

