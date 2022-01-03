Calton & Associates Inc. Has $352,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

