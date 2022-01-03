Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CALT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. 1,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,365. The company has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.