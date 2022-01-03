Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $831,920.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $831,920.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.20 or 0.08016874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.48 or 1.00083168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007222 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.