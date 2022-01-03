Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $928,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,556,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.28 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

