Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $496,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $188.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

