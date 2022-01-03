Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,310,094 shares of company stock valued at $127,332,161 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.