Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $234.84

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.84.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

