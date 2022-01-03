Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target at $93.75

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

