Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $187.13

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

