Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $88.64

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 32,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,122. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.